Mohan Babu on board for Samantha's 'Shakuntalam'

Tollywood: We already knew that creative director Gunashekar is all set to come up with a pan Indian movie Shakuntalam starring Samantha. The movie is inspired by the love story of Shakuntala and Dushyanth from Adi Parvam in Mahabharata.

South starlet Samantha is playing the role of Shakuntala in this movie whereas Malayalam Dev Mohan is going to appear as Dushyant. The pre-production works of the film are currently going on and the makers have recently completed the puja ceremony of the movie. As per the latest reports, Mohan Babu is on board to play Durvasa Maharshi's role in this movie. Durvasa Maharshi is a popular character from Mahabharata Epic. He is a short-tempered person who curses people immediately with a temper but also tells how to get out of the curse after becoming calm. One day, Shakuntala who was eagerly waiting for her husband ignores Durvasa Maharshi who gets angry and curses that her husband will forget her.

Interestingly, Mohan Babu also has the same short temper as Durvasa Maharshi which is why the fans are eagerly waiting to watch him on the silver screens essaying that role. The official announcement regarding the same is yet to get released.