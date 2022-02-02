Mohan Babu’s ‘Son Of India’ Is Also Releasing In This Month Itself

February is slowly turning into a blockbuster month for all the movie buffs. As the big movies like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Bheemla Nayak and Acharya aimed to release in the next couple of months, the makers of other movies are either picking February or pushing their movies to May to avoid big clashes at the theatres. Off late, even the makers of dialogue king Mohan Babu's upcoming movie 'Son Of India' also picked a February release date and are all set to showcase a Mohan Babu in a complete unique appeal!



Mohan Babu shared the new poster of the movie and unveiled the release date through his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Patriotism in his blood #SonofIndia Grand Release in Theaters on 18th February @adityamusic Proudly produced by @iVishnuManchu & Directed by @ratnababuwriter".

The recently released teaser gave us a glimpse of the plot… The teaser is a complete one man show of Mohan Babu. He was seen numerous avatars. From Police Officer to watchman and rowdy to political leader, he essayed many roles. Mohan Babu is seen solving every problem with much ease with his intelligence. Even the powerful dialogues also made the teaser worth watching.

Son of India movie is being directed by the popular dialogue writer Diamond Ratna Babu and will be jointly produced by 24 Frames Factory Banners and Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures. Along with Mohan Babu, even Srikanth, Ali, Vennela Kishore, Prudhvi Raj, Raghu Babu, Raja Ravindra and Ravi Prakash will be seen in this political drama essaying pivotal roles.

This movie will now hit the theatres on 18th February, 2022 in the theatres!