Mohanlal in Akhil Akkineni's next?

Young hero Akhil Akkineni is currently busy working on an exciting film in the direction of Bommarillu Bhaskar. Most Eligible Bachelor is the title of the movie. Akhil Akkineni is also starting a new film in the direction of Surender Reddy.

The film is touted to be an exciting action thriller. There are reports that Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal will be seen playing a crucial role in the film. The news is doing rounds from a few days. As of now, there is no confirmation on the same. Akhil is set to transform himself into a different getup.

Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments are the producers and the film has story penned by Vakkantham Vamshi. Mohanlal already worked on a couple of interesting films in Telugu and this is said to be a one-of-its kind film. Akhil is already undergoing training for the film and let us hope that the film's shoot will commence soon.