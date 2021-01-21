Monal's special song failed to click

Tollywood: 'Sudigadu' fame actress Monal Gajjar who recently shot to fame with the fourth season of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss recently appeared on the silver screens again with 'Alludu Adhurs' movie.

Starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Monal Gajjar shook her leg in an item song in the film. Though the fans were super excited to watch her on the silver screens as an item number, there is nothing to rave about her special song in the film. Though the actress received a handsome paycheck for the film, the song failed to grab the attention of the audience. On this note, Monal has decided to change her track to the digital platforms.

It seems like Monal Gajjar is planning to stay away from special songs as of now and focus more on heroine roles or important roles in movies and web series. Let's wait and see how far Monal is going to grab offers from the industry.