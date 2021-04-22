More delay expected in Lucifer remake

Megastar Chiranjeevi is planning to remake Malayalam hit film Lucifer in Telugu. The actor already launched the project and the work on the same is also progressing at a brisk pace. However, the film's works are put on hold now, in the wake of the rise in Corona cases.

Raraju, and King Maker are the titles in consideration for the project. As soon as Chiru wraps up Acharya, the project was supposed to hit the floors. But, Acharya shoot was put on hold now and there is no clarity if this new project hits the floors any time soon. Chiranjeevi is also in no mood to begin the new movie soon. He may start Lucifer remake only after he is satisfied with Acharya totally.

Directed by Mohan Raja, the film has Lakshmi Bhupala waiting the dialogues. The film's script work was in progress at Mohan Raja's residence in Chennai.