Most Eligible Bachelor: Director worked for salary!

Bommarillu fame Bhaskar is the director in Tollywood who scored a big hit with the movie Most Eligible Bachelor. The film has become a very big hit at the box office. Interestingly, Bhaskar has worked for salary but not remuneration for this prestigious project.



Going by the latest reports in the film nagar, Bhaskar is extremely happy with the way he worked on the film. He has worked for a salary of 2 lakh rupees per month. The production house took care of his food, accommodation and other important aspects.



With the film becoming a big hit at the box office now, the makers are going to give him a remuneration from the profits. This is a very important revenue model that will work for both the director as well as the producer. We have to see how things will fare for the director for his upcoming films.