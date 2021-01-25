X
X
Motion Poster of Sai Tej, Dev Katta's 'Republic' is out

Sai Dharam Tejs Solo brathuke So Better Movie Poster
Highlights

Sai Tej has been scoring box-office hits non-stop. 'Chitralahari', 'Prati Roju Pandage' and 'Solo Brathuke So Better' have succeeded one after one.

Sai Tej has been scoring box-office hits non-stop. 'Chitralahari', 'Prati Roju Pandage' and 'Solo Brathuke So Better' have succeeded one after one. The Mega hero is now doing a film with Dev Katta, the director of acclaimed hits like 'Prasthanam'. JB Entertainments and Zee Studios are producing this awaited flick. Marking the eve of Republic Day, producers J Bhagawan and J Pulla Rao on Monday unveiled its superb Motion Poster.

The Motion Poster shows the three arms of the state - Legislature, Executive and Judiciary - as the drivers of Democracy in a powerful metaphorical depiction of three majestic horses pulling a chariot. And we hear Supreme Hero's voice intensely saying this as the graphic unfolds:

The effective lines suggest that 'Republic' is going to be a well-meaning and message-oriented film.

Speaking about the movie, the producers said, "Our film is coming with a powerful title. Dev Katta garu and team are currently filming 'Republic'. We are planning to release the film sometime in Summer."

