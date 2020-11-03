Movie theatres to re-open in Vijayawada

After staying shut down for so many months, the movie theaters in Vijayawada are all set to reopen. The movie lovers are super excited about the same.

As per the latest reports, the exhibitors in the city have decided to resume the movie theatre services with 50 percent capacity. As no movies are going to get released anytime soon, the cinema halls will screen recent hit movies like 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' for some time. In Vizag, some of the single screens as well as a multiplex have already started screening movies. But the occupancy is not very high.

On the other hand, in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, the government is yet to take a final call regarding the re-opening the cinema halls.