‘Mowgli 2025’ showcases a forestlove story

National Award-winning director Sandeep Raj, known for his acclaimed debut Color Photo, is gearing up for his next film, Mowgli 2025. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under People Media Factory, the film is set to deliver a captivating love story set against the lush backdrop of a magnificent forest.

Roshan Kanakala, who made an impressive debut in Bubblegum, takes on a powerful role showcasing his versatility. Sakshi Sagar Madolkar makes her debut as the film’s leading lady, adding fresh talent to the ensemble.

The production is progressing swiftly, with the makers recently wrapping up a crucial 20-day schedule. Two large-scale action sequences were filmed in the scenic locales of Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli Forest, promising to be standout highlights of the film.

The film boasts a strong technical crew, including cinematographer Rama Maruthi M., music composer Kala Bhairava, editor Kodati Pawan Kalyan, and action choreographer NatarajMadigonda. Kiran Mangodi handles the art direction, while Radhakrishna Reddy co-writes the screenplay.With its blend of intense action, emotional depth, and stunning visuals, Mowgli 2025 is shaping up to offer a memorable cinematic experience.



