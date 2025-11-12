‘Mowgli 2025’ teaser blends love, action, and mythic drama

After a promising debut with Bubblegum, young actor Roshan Kanakala returns with Mowgli 2025, a romantic action drama directed by National Award-winner Sandeep Raj of Colour Photo fame. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film is set against a mesmerizing forest backdrop and is scheduled for a grand release on December 12.

The film’s first glimpse and song received an enthusiastic response, and excitement peaked when Young Tiger NTR unveiled the teaser. The teaser portrays Mowgli 2025 as a modern-day Ramayana — Roshan as Rama, Sakkshi Mhadolkar as Sita, and Bandi Saroj Kumar as a fierce Ravana-like antagonist.

Mowgli follows a peace-loving young man whose tranquil life and blossoming love are disrupted by a ruthless police officer. The teaser beautifully contrasts serenity and chaos, love and war, with a symbolic spiritual undertone.

Roshan impresses in a rugged new avatar, showcasing physical and emotional intensity while delivering dialogues in Uttarandhra slang. Sakkshi Mhadolkar, portraying a hearing- and speech-impaired woman, brings tenderness and strength to her role.

With stunning cinematography by Rama Maruti M, Kaala Bhairava’s moving score, and powerful visuals, Mowgli 2025 promises an emotional yet thrilling cinematic experience. Backed by People Media Factory’s top-tier production values, the film is poised to become one of the most compelling romantic action dramas of the year.