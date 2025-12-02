‘Mowgli 2025’ trailer promises an intense jungle drama

Young actor Roshan Kanakala steps into a powerful and contrasting role in his second film, Mowgli 2025, portraying a jungle-bred youngster who rises in rage to protect the woman he loves. Directed by National Award winner Sandeep Raj and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, the film has already created notable buzz following the strong response to its teaser and songs. The theatrical trailer was unveiled today by National Crush Rashmika Mandanna.

The trailer begins with the introduction of the antagonist, played by Bandi Saroj Kumar, a ruthless police officer who cannot tolerate even the slightest dissent. It then transitions into Mowgli’s tranquil world, where his girlfriend — a deaf-mute dancer — works with a film unit shooting in the forest. When the director behaves inappropriately with her, Mowgli issues a forceful warning. The conflict intensifies after Saroj Kumar is posted in the area and develops a disturbing interest in the girl, compelling Mowgli to prepare for an all-out battle.

Director Sandeep Raj, known for Colour Photo, expands his emotional storytelling to a grander scale with a unique narrative featuring a deaf-mute heroine, an unconventional hero, and Ramayana-style dramatic elements. Roshan Kanakala’s transformation is striking, while Sakkshi Mhadolkar delivers a sensitive performance. Saroj Kumar’s menacing portrayal heightens the tension, and Harsha Chemudu leaves an impact in his supporting role.

With stunning cinematography by Rama Maruti M, a gripping score by Kaala Bhairava, strong production values, and sharp editing by Kodati Pavan Kalyan, Mowgli 2025 promises an intense emotional ride. The film is set to hit screens on December 12th.