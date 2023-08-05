Mrunal Thakur pens a heartfelt note on 1st anniversary of ‘Sita Ramam’

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who was recently seen in the streaming anthology 'Lust Stories 2', is celebrating the first anniversary of her Telugu debut film 'Sita Ramam' on Saturday. The film garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience and critics alike, establishing Mrunal's prominent presence in the Southern film industry.

On Saturday, the actress took to her social media to share a heartwarming video which captures the moments of the film, never before seen behind the scenes as it reflects about the happiness, joy and tears the film brings out.

She wrote in the caption: "Dear Audience, This was my first Telugu debut and the love you all showered me with was just beyond my wildest dreams. You accepted me as your own Telugu Ammai and thank you for making this incredible and memorable journey of love, so so special. I promise to always entertain you with a different range of characters for many many many more years (so be prepared) @hanurpudi thank you for helping me bring out the best version of Sita (sic)."

She further mentioned: "@dqsalmaan I can go on and on about how memorable you made this whole experience for me (go read the birthday post I just put up for you, that'll tell you why). Thank you all so much for everything, for the love, the fun, and all the memories. #1YearOfSitaRamam."

The movie, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandana, was released in Telugu, along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Malayalam. Following the success of 'Sita Ramam' Mrunal Thakur has bagged two more projects in Telugu cinema.

Expressing gratitude on the occasion, Mrunal Thakur said: "It has been an exhilarating journey, and I am incredibly grateful to the audiences, critics, and the entire team of 'Sita Ramam' for showering their love and support. The warm reception and acceptance I received in the Telugu film industry has been overwhelming."

She further mentioned: "I am excited about the upcoming projects and looking forward to entertaining my audience with more captivating roles. From chancing upon a dream role to being embraced as Sita Mahalakshmi has been nothing short of a surreal time for me."

Meanwhile, the actress also has the Telugu movie 'Hi Nanna' in the pipeline.