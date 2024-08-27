Mufasa The Lion King’ Telugu Trailer: Mahesh Babu Mesmerizes With His Voice

The highly anticipated trailer for ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ has officially dropped, and it's already creating a buzz across social media. Released on Monday, this Telugu version of the beloved classic features none other than Mahesh Babu lending his voice to the iconic role of Mufasa. The response has been overwhelming, with fans praising Mahesh Babu's rendition as both powerful and captivating.

Mahesh Babu's deep, emotive voice has left a significant impact on the Telugu trailer, with many viewers commenting that they are eager to watch the movie in theaters just to experience his performance. His voice brings an intense, emotional depth to Mufasa, which has been described as giving goosebumps. A standout moment in the trailer is Mahesh’s dialogue where he reflects, “Sometimes this cold wind... feels like reminding me of memories from my home.” This line, among others, has resonated deeply with fans and critics alike.

The trailer opens with a nostalgic touch, narrating the story of a young lion, revealing the complex relationship between Mufasa and Scar. Although not brothers by birth, their bond and eventual clash are poignantly depicted. Mahesh Babu’s powerful delivery of lines like “We have to fight as one,” and “While I am there, what is wrong with you, Taka... don’t be afraid,” adds an extra layer of intensity to the trailer. The emotional weight and dramatic flair of Mahesh’s dialogues have become a major talking point.

Within minutes of its release, the ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ trailer began trending on social media platforms. Mahesh Babu himself took to Twitter to express his excitement about dubbing for this classic film. He shared his enthusiasm, stating, “I am a big fan of this classic and am very happy to dub for Mufasa. It is very special for me.” Alongside Mahesh, Brahmanandam also lent his voice for the Telugu version, adding another layer of excitement for Telugu-speaking audiences.

In the Hindi version, Shahrukh Khan, along with his younger brother Abram, has dubbed for the film, showcasing the film’s broad appeal. Produced by the Walt Disney Company, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ is set to be released globally on December 20, promising a memorable cinematic experience.

Currently, Mahesh Babu is working on an adventurous action movie with the legendary director S.S. Rajamouli. With a reported budget of around 500 crores, this film is highly anticipated. Mahesh is undergoing a major makeover for this project, which will feature several Hollywood actors and technicians. The official launch of this film is expected soon, generating considerable excitement among fans.

This year, Mahesh Babu also appeared in ‘Guntur Kaaram,’ directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Although the film aimed to blend mass action with family emotions, it received mixed reviews and was considered a disappointment. Despite Mahesh’s commendable performance, the film was criticized for its unoriginal story. Co-starring Srileela and Meenakshi Chaudhary, Guntur Karam failed to live up to expectations.