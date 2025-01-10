My Fans Are Like Disciplined Soldiers: Nandamuri Balakrishna

The pre-release event for Daaku Maharaaj, one of the most anticipated films of the year, was held at ITC Kohinoor in Hyderabad on Friday evening, marking the beginning of a high-energy countdown to its Sankranti release on January 12, 2025. Starring the God of Masses, Nandamuri Balakrishna, the action-packed drama promises to be another blockbuster in his illustrious career.

At the event, Balakrishna, known for his loyal and disciplined fan following, shared a heartfelt message, saying, “My fans are like disciplined soldiers.” This statement highlighted his deep gratitude for the unwavering support he receives, particularly after the tragic incident at Tirumala, which led to the cancellation of the planned celebration in Anantapur. The actor praised his fans for their understanding and expressed confidence in the success of the film.

Directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Daaku Maharaaj has already created a massive buzz with its trailer, packed with fiery dialogues and intense action. Balakrishna’s powerful one-liners, including “I did a master’s in murders,” have left fans eagerly anticipating the film’s release.

Balakrishna also expressed his excitement for the film, saying, “I believe Daaku Maharaaj will be another major success. This film will stand out beyond expectations.”

The event also saw contributions from the entire team, including director Bobby Kolli, producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, music director Thaman, and lead actresses Pragya Jaiswal and Shraddha Srinath. Everyone shared their enthusiasm for the project, and the positive feedback from the crowd highlighted the strong anticipation surrounding the film. With Daaku Maharaaj set to release on January 12, 2025, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Balakrishna's cinematic journey, which promises to be another high-voltage blockbuster this Sankranthi.



