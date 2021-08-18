Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Starrer Love Story Release Date Is Out!

Post lockdown, once again we are witnessing a noise in the theatres. Slowly, makers are making their films reach the theatres after facing a tough lockdown mode. Coming to Tollywood, till now a few small moves released on the big screens in the last two months and now it's the chance of big and most-awaited movies to hit the screens. Well, making it true, the makers of the Love Story movie have announced the release date along with sharing a new poster on their social media page.



Chaitanya Akkineni shared the new poster and also treated his fans announcing the release date of this movie… Take a look!

Both Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi looked awesome in the new poster holding their hands. They were all happy and are seen running sporting in casual avatars.

Announcing the release date Chaitanya also jotted down, "This Vinayaka Chaviti is Extra Special! #LoveStory releasing in theatres near you on Sep 10th!"

Even Sai Pallavi also shared the same poster and expressed her happiness announcing the release date.

Being a romantic love tale, this Shekar Kammula's directorial is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banners. One more important aspect of this movie is Naga Chaitanya learnt the Telangana dialect for this flick.