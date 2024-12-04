Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding: A Star-Studded Guest List

Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding is one of the most awaited events in Tollywood. The wedding is happening today, December 4, at Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad.

The ceremony will start at 8:13 PM with traditional Hindu rituals, followed by their union through a sacred three-thorn bond. The celebrations are expected to last about 8 hours, with various rituals taking place throughout the evening.

The guest list for the wedding has sparked a lot of interest. Reports say that 300 to 400 people will be attending, including well-known figures from different areas like cinema, politics, and business.

As expected for such a big wedding in the Telugu film industry, many famous personalities will be there. The Daggubati family and the powerful Mega family, both influential in the Telugu film industry, will attend as a sign of respect and celebration. Some of the prominent guests include director S. S. Rajamouli, known for his blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, and superstar Prabhas, who became famous for his role in ‘Baahubali.’

Other prominent figures expected include Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata, along with the charming couple Ram Charan and Upasana. Also making an appearance will be the popular actor N. T. Rama Rao Jr. (NTR), a key figure in Tollywood.

In addition to these, Allu Arjun, the star of Pushpa, will also make an appearance. Although he is busy with the highly anticipated release of Pushpa 2, it is reported that he will attend the wedding with his family, marking his presence at this significant occasion.

The presence of these big names and their families will undoubtedly make the wedding a glamorous affair, with the Tollywood film industry’s elite coming together to celebrate the union of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.