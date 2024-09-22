Naga Chaitanya Celebrates ANR's Legacy with Fans at 'Prem Nagar' Screening

The centenary celebrations of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) were held with great grandeur. In honor of this occasion, the ANR 100 – King of the Silver Screen Film Festival is being organized nationwide. The festival commenced in Hyderabad with a 4K screening of the iconic film Devadasu. As part of the event, ten of ANR’s most memorable films are being screened for free across 31 cities.

As part of the festival, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya watched his grandfather's classic film Prem Nagar (1971) with his fans at Shanthi Theatre. The atmosphere was lively and celebratory, with fans cheering throughout the screening.

The film festival lineup includes ANR’s iconic films such as Devadasu (1953), Missamma (1955), Mayabazaar (1957), Bharya Bhartulu (1961), Gundamma Katha (1962), Doctor Chakraborty (1964), Sudigundalu (1968), Prem Nagar (1971), Premabhishekam (1981), and Manam (2014). These classics are being shown across the country to honor the legendary actor's legacy.