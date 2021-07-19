Naga Chaitanya to join hands with Tharun Bhascker?

The fans have been eagerly waiting for young director Tharun Bhascker's upcoming directorial after super hit like 'Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi'.

According to the latest reports, Naga Chaitanya is going to play the lead role in Tharun Bhascker's next. Ace producer Suresh Babu has been co-producing a bunch of films with young and upcoming filmmakers these days and he is all set to pool the resources for Tharun Bhascker's next film. If seems like Tharun Bhascker is already done with the script work recently. Also, Suresh Babu paid an advance amount for Tharun after the release of two super hits like 'Pelli Choopulu' and 'Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi'. But Tharun took a long time to finalize the script.



However, Sureshbabu is finally convinced with the script, he is trying to get Naga Chaitanya onboard to star in the film. Naga Chaitanya is currently busy shooting for his Bollywood debut 'Laal Singh Chadhdha'.

