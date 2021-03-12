Naga Chaitanya turns orphan for his next

Young Hero Naga Chaitanya is waiting for the release of his upcoming movie 'Love Story' under the direction of Sekhar Kammula. Featuring Sai Pallavi as the female lead, the movie has been carrying a decent release buzz.

Naga Chaitanya has already signed his next with director Vikram Kumar. Titled as 'Thank You', the movie is going to mark the second outing of Naga Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar after 'Manam' movie. The shooting of the movie is currently going on in the hinterlands of East Godavari district. According to the latest buzz, Naga Chaitanya is going to play the role of a hockey player who is an ardent fan of Superstar Mahesh Babu in the film. The recently released pictures and videos from the shooting location showcased Naga Chaitanya unveiling a massive cutout of Mahesh Babu from the 2003 released blockbuster movie 'Okkadu'.

On this note, even Mahesh Babu fans are also eagerly waiting to watch the film. Naga Chaitanya will be playing an orphan in this film. Touted to be a romantic family entertainer, Dil Raju is bankrolling this project.