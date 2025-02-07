Naga Chaitanya's Thandel and Ajith's Pattudala: Netflix OTT Deals Confirmed

In a week brimming with fresh cinematic releases, Tollywood and Kollywood are making waves with their latest offerings. Two of the biggest films, Thandel starring Naga Chaitanya and Pattudala featuring Ajith, have been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. As these films continue their run in theaters, all eyes are on their upcoming OTT releases.

Thandel, a gripping Telugu drama led by Naga Chaitanya, has generated considerable buzz following its theatrical release. The film's digital rights have been snapped up by Netflix for a record-breaking Rs 40 crores, marking the highest streaming deal in Chaitanya’s career. After completing its theatrical run, the movie is set to stream across multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. It is expected to premiere on the popular streaming service in March.

The narrative of Thandel revolves around Raju, a fisherman from Srikakulam, whose love story with Satya and his harrowing experiences at sea captivate the audience. The plot takes a dramatic turn when Raju, along with 22 other fishermen, is stranded in Pakistani waters and imprisoned. The film follows Raju's struggle for survival and his determination to reunite with his love, Bujjithalli. Zee Telugu has acquired the satellite rights for the film.

Pattudala: Netflix to Stream Latest Ajith Action Thriller

Meanwhile, Ajith’s latest venture, Pattudala, has been making a significant impact in theaters. Released on Thursday, the action-packed thriller has taken a strong start, grossing Rs 22 crores on its opening day in India. Produced by Lyca Productions with a substantial budget of Rs 300 crores, the film has managed to engage audiences with its intense storyline.

Directed by Magil Thirumeni, Pattudala follows a man’s relentless pursuit to uncover the truth behind his wife’s sudden disappearance. With its gripping narrative and well-executed screenplay, the film has quickly gained popularity. The streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix, and the movie is set to be available on the platform in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi by the second week of March.

With both Thandel and Pattudala making their way to Netflix, the increasing influence of OTT platforms in the South Indian film industry is undeniable. The success of these films on streaming platforms is expected to further solidify the trend of digital-first releases, where content is made available to global audiences with ease. The simultaneous availability of films in various languages also underscores the growing demand for regional content in the digital age.

In addition to these two major releases, other South Indian movies such as Vidaamuyarchi and Pattudala Netflix are expected to further boost the OTT landscape. With the rise of platforms like Netflix, Tollywood and Kollywood films are now reaching a wider audience than ever before.