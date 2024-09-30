Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ features grand Shivaratri song inspired by Srikakulam heritage

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya’s highly anticipated Pan-India film "Thandel," directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vas under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, draws inspiration from true events in D. Matchilesam, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The film showcases the gripping real-life love story set against thrilling circumstances, surpassing even fictional tales.

To highlight Srikakulam's rich cultural heritage, the filmmakers have incorporated the ancient Sri Mukhalingam Shiva temple. Inspired by the temple’s grand Maha Shivaratri festival, a spectacular Shivaratri song has been created for the film. This song, filmed on an elaborate scale with thousands of dancers, aims to capture the festival's grandeur and connect with audiences of all ages.

The song, composed by National Award-winning Devi Sri Prasad, features timeless music and powerful choreography by Sekhar Master, performed by Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. Posters from the shoot reveal both stars in traditional attire, dancing against the backdrop of a massive Lord Shiva idol, reflecting the production's scale and opulence.

"Thandel" also features an impressive crew, including Shamdat as cinematographer, National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli, and art direction by Srinagendra Tangala. The film will be released in multiple languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi—cementing its Pan-India appeal. The team eagerly awaits to present this spectacular Shivaratri song to audiences.