Naga Chaitanya's Thank You Title Track Is All Beautiful

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to entertain his fans with the 'Thank You' movie. The pre-release event of the movie is held at Sir CR Reddy Convocation Hall, Andhra University today. The event began at 5 PM and on this special occasion, the makers unveiled the title track "Thank You…" and dropped it on social media…



Here is the title track of the Thank You movie… It showcased Chaitanya aka Abhi's most memorable moments of his life and made us go aww… Be it his teenage love story with Malavika Nair, college days or love tale with Raashii Khanna, he says 'Thank You' each and everyone who were part of his life in the song.

As the producer Dil Raju termed it as a 'Gratitude' themed movie, the trailer showcased Naga Chaitanya playing hockey along with romancing with Raashii Khanna and looked great. A glimpse of his college days, present career and bonding with Avika Gor. This movie will now hit the screens on 22nd July, 2022!

Thank You movie is directed by Vikram Kumar and is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sai Sushanth Reddy, Avika Gor and Malavika Mohan are roped in to play other important roles in this movie.

Vikram K Kumar and Naga Chaitanya also collaborated for the third time for the Dootha web series. Being a supernatural thriller, along with Naga Chaitanya, even Parvathy of Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum fame and Priya Bhavani Shankar of Blood Money fame are also essaying prominent roles in this web series.