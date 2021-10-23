Naga Shourya sheds 16 kg for 'Varudu Kavalenu'

Tollywood's young actor Naga Shourya is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Varudu Kavalenu. He is all known for his unique story picks and thus audience keeps high expectations on his films. As this romantic love story is all set to hit the screens this month, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions.

Off late, the makers released an interesting trailer of Varudu Kavalenu and raised the expectations on the movie showcasing a glimpse of the unique love tale. Well, going with the trailer, it showcases how RituVarma aka Bhoomi's mother Nadiya is in search of bridegrooms for her daughter as she meets the boys instead of her daughter, Later Naga Shourya aka Akash is introduced and he falls for the attitude and beauty of Bhoomi. But due to unavoidable circumstances they break up. So, we need to wait and watch whether they will reunite or not!

Speaking about the movie in the trailer launch event, Naga Shourya said, he lost 16 kgs for this movie "I really feel proud of doing VaruduKaavalenu. It's a complete family entertainer. Naga Vamsi and ChinnaBabu are one of the only makers who spend budget, as much as the story demands, but not on based on the hero's market. Ganesh Raviri penned wonderful dialogues."

Varudu Kavalenu movie is helmed by Lakshmi Sowjanya and is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsiunder the Sithara Entertainments banner.PatchipulusuVamsi and Vishnu Sarma are handling the camera work while Vishal

Chandrashekhar is the music director of this love tale. This movie will hit the big screens on 29th October, 2021.