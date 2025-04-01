Live
Naga Vamsi’s fiery press meet: Calls out critics amid ‘Mad Square’ success
Tollywood producer S. Naga Vamsi held a fiery press meet today, addressing the media about the blockbuster success of his latest film, Mad Square. Released during the Ugadi weekend, the comedy entertainer has taken the box office by storm, reportedly grossing ₹69 crore+ worldwide in just four days. Despite the film’s overwhelming reception, Vamsi didn’t hold back his frustration with sections of the media and online critics during his interaction.
The film, featuring Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shoban, Ram Nithin, and Vishnu, has become a household favorite, with audiences turning up in large numbers. Director Kalyan Shankar is receiving immense praise for delivering an entertaining spectacle, while Bheems Ceciroleo’s songs and Thaman’s impactful background score have further elevated the film’s appeal. The film’s stunning visuals by Shamdat (DOP) and crisp editing by Navin Nooli have also been widely appreciated.
Trade analysts speculate that Mad Square could cross ₹100 crore worldwide, a milestone Vamsi believes is well within reach. He emphasized that the film’s success is driven by audience love for lighthearted entertainers, regardless of critical reviews.
Known for his outspoken nature, Vamsi has previously made headlines with his candid takes on industry trends, nepotism, and competition. However, today’s press meet marked one of his most direct confrontations, positioning him as a producer unafraid to challenge perceived biases in the industry.