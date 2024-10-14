‘Nagabandham’ gets a mega launch; Chiranjeevi claps for the muhurtham shot

Abhishek Nama, known for his passion and grand filmmaking style, has launched his latest directorial venture, Nagabandham—a Pan-India film with the tagline The Secret Treasure. After his successful debut with “Devil: The British Secret Agent,” Nama returns with this spiritual-adventure film. He has also penned the story and screenplay. The film is produced by Kishore Annapureddy under NIK Studios in association with Abhishek Pictures and co-produced by Tarak Cinemas.

Nagabandham stars Virat Karrna in the lead role, fresh off his powerful debut in Peddha Kapu. Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon join him as the female leads, with veteran actors Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and B.S. Avinash playing key roles.

The film's grand launch saw Megastar Chiranjeevi as the chief guest, who gave the first clap for the muhurtham shot. The intriguing story centers around the protection of the 108 Vishnu temples in India, linked to the mystical Nagabandham treasure.

With captivating VFX, a strong storyline, and an adventurous theme, Nagabandham promises to be a high-budget visual treat. Set to release in 2025 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, regular shooting will begin on October 23rd.




























