‘Nagabandham’ team comes with an update

Passionate filmmaker Abhishek Nama is back with his most ambitious project yet, Nagabandham, a thrilling adventure packed with mystery and grandeur. The film, which bears the tagline "The Secret Treasure," marks Abhishek's directorial and screenplay debut for the project. The film is produced by Kishore Annapureddy under the NIK Studios banner, in collaboration with Abhishek Pictures, and co-produced by Tarak Cinemas, Lakshmi Ira, and Devansh Nama.

The film stars Virat Karrna, who garnered attention with his debut in Peddha Kapu, in the lead role. Alongside him, the film features a strong ensemble cast with Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon as the female leads. Renowned actors Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and B.S. Avinash will also play pivotal roles in the narrative.

In a significant announcement today, the filmmakers unveiled a pre-look poster showing the protagonist standing before the massive door of an ancient temple, hinting at the film's grandeur. The first glimpse promises a visual spectacle, with the light spilling from the door teasing an enigmatic world filled with secrets.

Inspired by the recent discoveries of hidden treasures at temples like Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath, Nagabandham delves into the mystery of the 108 Vishnu temples of India and the ancient rituals of "Nagabandham" that protect these sacred sites.

Set for a multi-language release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, Nagabandham is scheduled for a 2025 release with a massive budget of ₹100 crores.