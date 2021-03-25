Nagarjuna and Akhil in a multi-starrer?

Akkineni Nagarjuna is lined up with a couple of films and the actor is keen to complete them at the earliest. His upcoming flick "Wild Dog" is going to hit screens on April 2.



The latest grapevine is that Nagarjuna and his younger son Akhil Akkineniwill be seen in a multi-starrer soon. The point which was narrated by Mohan Raja who is currently focused on Megastar Chiranjeevi's Lucifer remake planning his next with Akkineni heroes.

Though, Nagarjuna and Akhil shared the screen twice for "Manam" and "Akhil" as guest appearances, this film will have the full length roles of the Akkineni heroes. As per the sources, Annapurna Studios will bankroll this project. Nagarjuna is also planning a film titled "Bangarraju" along with his elder son Naga Chaitanya. If everything goes planned, the Tollywood King will come up with two interesting multi-starrers with his sons.