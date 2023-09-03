Nagarjuna enquires Vijay Deverakondaabout Samantha in ‘Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7’ launch episode promo

The highly anticipated reality show, “Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7,” is set to launch with great fanfare today. The show will be hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, and viewers can expect an exciting season.

The latest update reveals that actors Vijay Deverakonda and Naveen Polishetty will make special appearances at the grand launch event to promote their new movies, “Kushi” and “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty,” respectively. You can catch the live event on Star Maa at 7 PM.

A promo regarding Vijay’s entry has also been released in which the actor moved his legs for “Aaradhya” song. Later, Nagarjuna is seen asking Vijay about Samantha. To be noted, Samantha is the ex-wife of Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya.

“Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7” will be broadcast from Monday to Friday at 09:30 PM, with weekend episodes airing on Saturday and Sunday at 09:00 PM.