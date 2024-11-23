Nagarjuna makes interesting comments on ANR’s biopic

Akkineni Nagarjuna, the proud torchbearer of the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR)'s legacy, continues to oversee Annapurna Studios, a cornerstone of the Telugu film industry. The studio, under his leadership, has played a pivotal role in fostering talent and producing quality cinema.

At a recent event, Nagarjuna addressed the possibility of a biopic on his iconic father, ANR. His response was both heartfelt and intriguing. “To make a biopic, the person’s life needs to have a lot of highs and lows. But ANR garu’s life has only highs. So, making a biopic is not feasible,” he remarked.

However, Nagarjuna didn’t leave fans disappointed, as he revealed plans for a documentary dedicated to ANR’s illustrious journey. The actor expressed his intention to complete the documentary soon, ensuring that the story of one of Telugu cinema's most celebrated figures is preserved and celebrated for generations to come.

On the professional front, Nagarjuna is currently immersed in filming his upcoming projects, Kubera and Coolie, both slated for release next year. With these ventures, along with his efforts to honor ANR's legacy, Nagarjuna continues to inspire both fans and industry peers alike.







