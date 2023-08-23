Nagarjuna to join Sankranthi race

After “The Ghost,” Nagarjuna experienced a substantial delay before commencing his next film. He initiated a project with Prasanna Kumar, which was unfortunately abandoned after a brief period. Subsequently, Nagarjuna allowed a young debutant, choreographer Vijay Binni, to step in as the director.



Rumours have been circulating regarding the title of Nagarjuna’s upcoming movie. “Na Saami Ranga” is the title in consideration for the film. A teaser has already been shot and is scheduled for release on August 29 which marks Nagarjuna’s birthday.

The latest buzz suggests that there are plans to release the movie during the Sankranthi period. While this aspect remains unconfirmed officially, it has captured the audience’s interest. If this materialises, it could lead to a box office showdown involving Nagarjuna, Pawan Kalyan with “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” Mahesh Babu with “Guntur Kaaram,” Ravi Teja with “Eagle,” and Teja Sajja with “Hanu-Man.” However, we must await an official confirmation from the film’s creators.