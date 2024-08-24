Nagarjuna’s N-Convention Centre demolished; actor reacts

Veteran Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni has expressed deep concern and disappointment following the demolition of his property, N-Convention Centre, located in the Madhapur area of Hyderabad. The property was reportedly built on encroached land within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Thummidikunta Lake, leading to its destruction by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA), a newly formed state government organization.









On Saturday, Nagarjuna took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice his frustration and clarify the situation. In a detailed note, he claimed that the demolition was carried out unlawfully, despite there being an existing stay order from the court. The actor emphasized that the property was built on legally owned land, and no part of the construction encroached on the lake's area.

"Pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and Court cases. I thought it fit to issue this statement to place on record certain facts to protect my reputation and to indicate that we have not done any actions in violation of the law. The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached," Nagarjuna wrote.

Addressing the claims that the building was constructed on private land, Nagarjuna pointed out that there was a stay order in place against any previous demolition notices. He further expressed his frustration at the lack of prior notice before the demolition was executed. "Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation. No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning. As a law-abiding citizen, if the Court before, which the matter is pending, had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself," he stated.

The actor also sought to correct any public misconceptions about the legality of the construction. He reiterated that his actions were within the bounds of the law and announced his intention to seek appropriate legal recourse against the actions taken by the authorities. "I am placing this on record for the purpose of correcting any public misimpression about wrongful constructions or encroachment by us. We would be seeking appropriate relief from the Court in relation to the wrong actions carried out by the authorities," Nagarjuna added.

The demolition of N-Convention Centre has drawn significant attention, given the prominence of Nagarjuna Akkineni in the Telugu film industry and the high-profile nature of the property. The incident has also raised questions about the application of laws concerning land use and encroachment, particularly in light of the court's stay order.

HYDRA, the organization responsible for the demolition, was established by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on July 12, 2024. The organization was created under the National Disaster Management Act with the aim of managing natural disasters, protecting government properties, curbing encroachments on ponds and lakes, and eliminating illegal constructions and structures.

As the situation continues to unfold, the actions taken by HYDRA and the legal responses from Nagarjuna Akkineni will likely be closely monitored by both the public and the media. The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between private property rights and government efforts to enforce land-use regulations, particularly in ecologically sensitive areas.