Nandamuri Balakrishna announces Mokshagna’s debut

Tollywood's legendary actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has recently celebrated his 61st birthday. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he requested all his fans not to visit him. Well, on the special occasion, the makers of his 106th movie "Akhanda" have shared a beautiful poster.

Balakrishna looked awesome sporting in designer wear in the poster amid the celebratory aura. Even the special announcement regarding Balakrishna's 107th movie is made.

He will be teaming up with mass director Gopichand Malineni and the movie will be produced by the Mythri Movie Makers banner. SS Thaman will handle the music department while Kollywood's ace actress Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar is also roped in to play an important role in this complete action entertainer.

Well, along with this news, Balakrishna also cleared the air on his son Mokshagna's debut. He said that, his son will be making his entry into the showbiz world with the sequel of "Aditya 369" movie which was helmed by Sangeetham Srinivas.

Speaking to the media, Nandamuri Balakrishna opened up about his son's debut, "A sequel to 'Aditya 369' is getting ready. I and Mokshagna will star in it. It marks his acting debut. The film has two good characters for both of us. They are not father-son characters but got a treatment of a similar kind.

It's a story developed by me. Sangeetam Srinivasa Rao suggested that I should direct it. Otherwise, he was supposed to direct it as he made 'Aditya 369'. The movie has a subject that has never been seen before on the big screen."

So, if everything goes per the plan, Balakrishna might don the hat of a filmmaker for his son.