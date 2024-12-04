Nandamuri Balakrishna Confirms Aditya 369 Sequel Starring Son Mokshagna

Hyderabad: Nandamuri Balakrishna has confirmed the sequel to his 1991 sci-fi hit Aditya 369 during an upcoming episode of Unstoppable with NBK (Season 4). Titled Aditya 999 Max, the project revisits the beloved time-travel narrative that has remained a significant part of Telugu cinema.

The sequel introduces Balakrishna’s son, Nandamuri Mokshagna, in the lead role, marking an exciting new chapter for the Nandamuri family. Balakrishna is playing an active role in shaping the script, ensuring it bridges the essence of the original with modern cinematic innovations.

Directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, the original Aditya 369 featured Balakrishna as Sri Krishna Devarayalu, a role that left a lasting impression on audiences. The sequel aims to carry forward its legacy while appealing to contemporary viewers with fresh storytelling techniques.

During the episode, airing on aha on December 6, Balakrishna will appear in his Aditya 369 attire, offering exclusive insights into the sequel’s development. The show will also feature actors Naveen Polishetty and Sreeleela, adding a mix of engaging conversations and sneak peeks into the much-anticipated Aditya 999 Max.



