Nandamuri Tarak Ratna Passes Away: Chiranjeevi And Other Tollywood Celebrities Mourn For His Sudden Demise…

It's big shocking news for all the Nandamuri fans… Young actor and politician Tarak Ratna passed away today a few hours ago in Bangalore's Narayana Hrudayala hospital. He suffered a massive heart attack on 27th January in Chittoor on the first day of Nara Lokesh's Padayatra. Then he was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Kuppam and then the doctors could revive his pulse but later he was shifted to Narayana Hrudayalaya for better treatment. From day one, doctors said that a part of his brain got damaged and the treatment is going on for the same. But today all of a sudden after 23 days, Tarak Ratna passed away on Maha Shivaratri festive day and made all his fans go mourned and teary-eyed. He breathed his last at the age of 40 and sent shock waves to the whole Telugu film industry.



Chiranjeevi, Naga Shaurya, Bobby and a few others mourned the young actor's sudden demise…

Naga Shaurya

Deeply Saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved #NandamuriTarakaRatna Garu. My heartfelt condolences to all his near and dear ones. Omshanthi🙏 pic.twitter.com/l2SvKPSq1Q — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) February 18, 2023

He shared a pic of Tarak and wrote, "Deeply Saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved #NandamuriTarakaRatna Garu. My heartfelt condolences to all his near and dear ones. Omshanthi".

Director Bobby

Disheartened to know about the Passing away of #TarakaRatna, May the departed soul rest in peace. Deepest condolences to the family members. — Bobby (@dirbobby) February 18, 2023

Anil Ravipudi

It is disheartening to hear about the loss of #NandamuriTarakaRatna garu. Gone too soon! My deepest condolences to his family members and their loved ones. You will be missed but never forgotten!#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/RJE566ATYk — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) February 18, 2023

He also mourned for the young actor's demise and wrote, "It is disheartening to hear about the loss of #NandamuriTarakaRatna garu. Gone too soon! My deepest condolences to his family members and their loved ones. You will be missed but never forgotten! #OmShanti".

Ramajogaiah Sastry

Chiranjeevi

Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! 💔 💔 Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! శివైక్యం 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/noNbOLKzfX — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2023

He shared a throwback image of Tarak Ratna and wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! శివైక్యం".

Ravi Teja

Profoundly saddened to learn about the tragic demise of dear Taraka Ratna after battling hard! He will always be fondly remembered for his kind-hearted nature towards everyone! My sincere condolences to his dear ones. Om Shanti 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 18, 2023

His tweet reads, "Profoundly saddened to learn about the tragic demise of dear Taraka Ratna after battling hard! He will always be fondly remembered for his kind-hearted nature towards everyone! My sincere condolences to his dear ones. Om Shanti".

RIP Taraka Ratna…