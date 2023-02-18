Nandamuri Tarak Ratna Passes Away: Chiranjeevi And Other Tollywood Celebrities Mourn For His Sudden Demise…
- Tollywood’s young actor Taraka Ratna passed away at the age of 40!
- Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Naga Shaurya and other celebs mourned for his demise!
It's big shocking news for all the Nandamuri fans… Young actor and politician Tarak Ratna passed away today a few hours ago in Bangalore's Narayana Hrudayala hospital. He suffered a massive heart attack on 27th January in Chittoor on the first day of Nara Lokesh's Padayatra. Then he was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Kuppam and then the doctors could revive his pulse but later he was shifted to Narayana Hrudayalaya for better treatment. From day one, doctors said that a part of his brain got damaged and the treatment is going on for the same. But today all of a sudden after 23 days, Tarak Ratna passed away on Maha Shivaratri festive day and made all his fans go mourned and teary-eyed. He breathed his last at the age of 40 and sent shock waves to the whole Telugu film industry.
Chiranjeevi, Naga Shaurya, Bobby and a few others mourned the young actor's sudden demise…
Naga Shaurya
He shared a pic of Tarak and wrote, "Deeply Saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved #NandamuriTarakaRatna Garu. My heartfelt condolences to all his near and dear ones. Omshanthi".
Director Bobby
Anil Ravipudi
He also mourned for the young actor's demise and wrote, "It is disheartening to hear about the loss of #NandamuriTarakaRatna garu. Gone too soon! My deepest condolences to his family members and their loved ones. You will be missed but never forgotten! #OmShanti".
Ramajogaiah Sastry
Chiranjeevi
He shared a throwback image of Tarak Ratna and wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! శివైక్యం".
Ravi Teja
His tweet reads, "Profoundly saddened to learn about the tragic demise of dear Taraka Ratna after battling hard! He will always be fondly remembered for his kind-hearted nature towards everyone! My sincere condolences to his dear ones. Om Shanti".
RIP Taraka Ratna…