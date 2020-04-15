Nandini Reddy gives rating to rumours

Creative filmmaker Nandini Reddy who remade Korean film Miss Granny and scored a hit is now coming up with a original script. But, there are rumours that she picked another remake for her next film. The rumours also revealed that Samantha plays the heroine in the film while Naga Chaitanya plays the male lead. Nandini Reddy has now given a clarity on these rumours.

"My next is not a remake . It's an original script produced by @SwapnaCinema. Whenever @Samanthaprabhu2 n I do our next we will announce it with a lot of joy and pride. Now, time for the next rumour. my rating for this rumour is 1/5. Come on guys, u can do better."

My next is not a remake . It's an original script produced by @SwapnaCinema .Whenever @Samanthaprabhu2 n I do our next we will announce it with a lot of joy and pride . Now, time for the next rumour .....😴...my rating for this rumour is 1/5.... come on guys u can do better 👆🏼 — Nandini Reddy (@nandureddy4u) April 15, 2020

Nandini Reddy's last film is Oh Baby with Samantha and the director also worked on Netflix project Lust Stories. Stay tuned to us for more details on the movie.