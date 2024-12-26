Nani exudes style & intensity in ‘HIT 3’ new poster

Natural Star Nani is riding high after delivering a hat-trick of hits with Dasara, Hi Nanna, and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Now, he is all set to thrill audiences again with his upcoming film HIT 3, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The HIT franchise, known for its gripping mix of mystery and action, has already earned a loyal fan base, and expectations are soaring for this third installment.

Nani recently unveiled a new poster from HIT 3, and it’s already making waves. In the poster, Nani is seen beside a majestic horse in an awe-inspiring icy landscape, exuding style and intensity. The visual captures the essence of the film's action-packed and intense atmosphere. Major portions of the film are being shot in the picturesque and cold-climate regions of Kashmir, adding to the film’s rugged appeal.

The movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame as the female lead. Produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema in association with Unanimous Productions, the film promises high-octane action, with Mickey J Meyer composing the music.

Fans are also speculating whether Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh will reprise their roles from the earlier films. HIT 3 is slated for release on May 1, 2025, and is poised to be another major hit for Nani.