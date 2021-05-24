Nani keeps his next project on hold?

Natural star Nani whose recent digital release 'V' failed to impress the audience is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Tuck Jagadish' which got postponed because of the second wave of covid-19.



His next film 'Shyam Singha Roy' is currently in the final stages of shooting. As per the latest reports, Nani has accepted to do a project with a debutante director Srikanth. But now, the actor has kept the film on hold. Though Nani initially liked the story and gave his nod to the film, he later decided to keep the project on hold for the reasons best known to him. It seems like Srikanth has prepared a Telangana-based love story for Nani and received his nod. But, when the makers are planning to announce the film, Nani has kept it on hold.



Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas of 'Virata Parvam' fame is supposed to bankroll this project. The final call about the film will be taken very soon.

