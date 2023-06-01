Nani pairs-up with Shraddha Kapoor

Following the much needed success of “Dasara,” hero Nani had wrapped up a major portion of his 30th film in Goa. The actor has now landed in Pune to participate in an ad film’s shoot. Apparently, Nani signed a deal to endorse a popular cola drink recently, and this ad film is part of the contract.



In Pune, Nani is shooting alongside the gorgeous Hindi film actress Shraddha Kapoor for the TVC. While Shraddha is already popular down south after “Saaho” release, Nani’s popularity in the North will see greater heights once the ad film goes on air in a few weeks.

Cooming to the filmography, Nani will be seen romancing “Sita Ramam” actress, Mrunal Thakur, in his 30th film. Shraddha, on the other hand, was last seen in the super hit romantic comedy, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.” She recently nodded her head to the much-awaited horror comedy film “Stree 2.”