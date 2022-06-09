Nani 's Ante Sundaraniki OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform Fixed

After a series of flop and average films, Natural Star Nani is coming up with his latest film Ante Sundaraniki. Nazriya Nazim is pairing with Nani and she is giving her Tollywood debut with this film. The film has completed its promotions and is scheduled to release on 10th of this month. Now everyone is eagerly waiting for its OTT streaming details. As per the latest information, the post-digital video streaming rights were bagged by the popular OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

It has also been heard that this film will start streaming after 3 weeks after its theatrical release. However, there is no official announcement regarding its release date in this instance.

This movie is directed by Vivek Athreya and the film will release both in Tamil and Malayalam languages. The film has recently been awarded U certificate by the censor board.