Nani, Srikanth Odela reunite for explosive action thriller ‘Nani33’

After the phenomenal success of their collaboration on the period love and action-packed drama "Dasara," Natural Star Nani and director Srikanth Odela are set to join forces once again for their upcoming venture, #Nani33. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas (SLV Cinemas), this much-anticipated project marks the return of the dynamic Dasara trio.

Director Srikanth Odela, known for his remarkable debut with Dasara, which garnered both critical acclaim and box office success, is set to showcase Nani in yet another riveting role. The announcement poster teases a fiery narrative, with Nani depicted in a massy avatar, sporting a rugged look complete with a beard and twirled mustache. The bold caption, "You don’t need an identity to be a leader," hints at the intense and gritty storyline that awaits.

With promises of adrenaline-pumping action and a compelling narrative, #Nani33 is poised to captivate audiences once again. Producer Sudhakar Cherukuri, known for his passion for cinema, is sparing no expense to ensure that this project sets new benchmarks in terms of scale and production quality.

Anticipation is running high for this explosive action thriller, with fans eagerly awaiting the summer 2025 release of #Nani33, expecting nothing short of a blockbuster from this winning combination.