Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Nani to produce Samantha's next?

Samantha and Natural Star Nani
x

Samantha and Natural Star Nani

Highlights

Natural Star Nani is currently busy with a bunch of films like 'Shyam Singha Roy', 'Tuck Jagadish', 'Ante Sundaraniki' etc in his pipeline.

Natural Star Nani is currently busy with a bunch of films like 'Shyam Singha Roy', 'Tuck Jagadish', 'Ante Sundaraniki' etc in his pipeline. Apart from it, he also turned as a producer for an upcoming flick. Titled Meet Cute, the film marks the debut of Nani's sister as a director.

On the other hand, rumors are rife that Nani is planning a female-oriented flick and is planning to rope in Samantha in the lead role. Samantha who has been coming up with performance-oriented roles lately is yet to take a final call.

It seems like Samantha will be seen in a powerful character seeking revenge for the injustice that happened to her family. Some are saying that Nani will also be seen in a special role in the film.

A newcomer is likely to helm this project. The talks of the project are still going on. More details of the project will come out soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X