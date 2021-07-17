Nani to produce Samantha's next?

Natural Star Nani is currently busy with a bunch of films like 'Shyam Singha Roy', 'Tuck Jagadish', 'Ante Sundaraniki' etc in his pipeline. Apart from it, he also turned as a producer for an upcoming flick. Titled Meet Cute, the film marks the debut of Nani's sister as a director.

On the other hand, rumors are rife that Nani is planning a female-oriented flick and is planning to rope in Samantha in the lead role. Samantha who has been coming up with performance-oriented roles lately is yet to take a final call.

It seems like Samantha will be seen in a powerful character seeking revenge for the injustice that happened to her family. Some are saying that Nani will also be seen in a special role in the film.

A newcomer is likely to helm this project. The talks of the project are still going on. More details of the project will come out soon.