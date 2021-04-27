Nani's Ante Sundaraniki comes to a halt?

Natural Star Nani joined hands with the director Vivek Athreya for the film Ante Sundharaniki. The film's shoot started already. Nazirya Nazim, the popular Malayalam heroine is on board to romance Nani and she will mark her debut in Telugu with the film. The actress recently flew down to Hyderabad to shoot the film but we came to know that she has decided to fly back home with a rise in the cases of Corona.

As per the latest update in the filmnagar, we came to know that Nazriya Nazim decided to go back home and shoot the film only after the situation returns to normalcy. Because of this, we hear that the film's shoot has come to a halt. As of now, there is no clarity on when the new schedule will kick off.

Mythri Movie Makers is the production house bankrolling the film. More details on the project will come out soon.