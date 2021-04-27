Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Nani's Ante Sundaraniki comes to a halt?

Nanis Ante Sundharaniki comes to a halt?
x

Nani's Ante Sundharaniki comes to a halt?

Highlights

Natural Star Nani joined hands with the director Vivek Athreya for the film Ante Sundaraniki.

Natural Star Nani joined hands with the director Vivek Athreya for the film Ante Sundharaniki. The film's shoot started already. Nazirya Nazim, the popular Malayalam heroine is on board to romance Nani and she will mark her debut in Telugu with the film. The actress recently flew down to Hyderabad to shoot the film but we came to know that she has decided to fly back home with a rise in the cases of Corona.

As per the latest update in the filmnagar, we came to know that Nazriya Nazim decided to go back home and shoot the film only after the situation returns to normalcy. Because of this, we hear that the film's shoot has come to a halt. As of now, there is no clarity on when the new schedule will kick off.

Mythri Movie Makers is the production house bankrolling the film. More details on the project will come out soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X