Nani's concern over Tuck Jagadish?

Tollywood: Nani is said to have disappointed with the result of his new movie V. Mohana Krishna Indraganti is the director of the film. Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas are also a part of the film. Nani did not expect that the film would fail to reach the expectations of the audiences.

Now, he is turning cautious about his next movie Tuck Jagadish. Already, there are rumours that the film will be on the lines of Tamil film Gharshana. So, Nani want the film to face no criticism during the time of the release. Nani suggested the makers to come up with more entertaining content in the film which is missing in his last film.

Shiva Nirvana is the director of Tuck Jagadish. Jagapathi Babu, Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma play the lead roles in the film.