Nani’s ‘Dasara’ clears censor formalities

"Dasara," an intense and emotional action drama featuring Nani and Keerthy Suresh, is one of the most eagerly awaited movies coming out from Tollywood in the post 'RRR' era. The film will have a huge pan-Indian release on March 30. The film's teaser, trailer and the songs have been received quite well by fans and movie lovers, leading to humongous hype and expectations around the movie.

Meanwhile, 'Dasara' has wrapped up its censor formalities. The CBFC panel has issued a U/A certificate to the movie. The film has a run-time of 2 hours 36 minutes, and this crisp duration will surely work in the movie's favor if the content clicks well with the audience in the opening weekend.

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko will be seen in a pivotal role in this high budget entertainer directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. Sudhakar Cherukuri has bankrolled the project under his SLV Cinemas banner. Acclaimed Kollywood composer Santosh Narayanan has scored the soundtrack.