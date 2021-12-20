Nani's Shyam Singha Roy Is Universally Acceptable As It Completed The Censor Certification

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Nani is all set to entertain all his fans with his upcoming movie 'Shyam Singha Roy'. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. Well, just now the makers announced the censor certificate of the movie and treated all his fans and movie buffs who are eagerly awaiting to watch the movie on the big screens.



Rahul Sankrityan dropped the censor certificate of Shyam Singha Roy movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!

The movie bagged the U/A certificate which means this movie can be watched by even children of all the age groups too and is universally acceptable!

The makers released this special poster ahead of the release and treated all the fans! Nani aka Shyam Singha Roy is seen hugging Devadasi Sai Pallavi in this poster.

Speaking about the movie, it has three lead actresses, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. Even Murali Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam and Manish Wadhwa are roped in to play pivotal roles.

Being a periodic thriller, Nani will be seen in a dual role and essay the characters of Vasu and Shyam Singha Roy in this movie. The film is based on the re-incarnation concept and is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It is bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner. The movie will hit the big screens on 24th December, 2021 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!