Nara Rohith gears up for his next ‘Sundarakanda’

Nara Rohith is all set to captivate audiences with his milestone 20th film, Sundarakanda. Directed by newcomer Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli under the Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP) banner, the film's promotional activities kicked off with the release of its teaser.

In Sundarakanda, Nara Rohith portrays Siddharth, a bachelor who, despite being past the usual marriage age, is still on a quest to find a partner with five specific qualities. The character navigates the pressures of societal expectations, the mockery of others, and the burden of feeling like a strain on his parents.

The role seems tailor-made for Nara Rohith, who effortlessly infuses humor into Siddharth’s character through his sharp comic timing. The film features Vriti Vaghani as the female lead, while Sri Devi Vijay Kumar makes her comeback, portraying a pivotal role. Veteran actor Naresh Vijaya Krishna plays Rohith’s father, and Vasuki Anand takes on another crucial role.

The teaser showcases a film rich in colorful nuances, with relatable moments for every viewer. Director Venkatesh Nimmalapudi has crafted Sundarakanda as a lighthearted entertainer filled with fun and humor.

Cinematographer Pradeep M Varma’s vibrant visuals and Leon James’s engaging background score enhance the comedic elements of the film. Rohan's editing and Rajesh Pentakota's art direction further contribute to the film's appeal, making Sundarakanda a promising addition to Nara Rohith’s filmography.