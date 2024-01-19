Naresh completes 50 years in showbiz, feels lucky

Famous actor Dr Naresh VK expressed his gratitude for completing 50 years in the film industry, attributing his success to the audience's love. He shared his journey and experiences with reporters, acknowledging the influential figures who played a role in his career. Dr Naresh VK expressed his childhood immersion in the film industry, starting with his debut at the age of 9 in the film 'Pandanti Kapuram.'

Discussing his adventurous spirit in both reel and real life, Dr Naresh VK highlighted his involvement in politics and social service, taking a break from the industry for almost ten years. In his second innings, he drew inspiration from actor SV Ranga Rao and expressed gratitude to directors and writers for providing diverse roles.

Acknowledging his 50th year as an actor, Dr. Naresh VK thanked the audience for their love and recognized the rare honors he received during this milestone, including the United Nations' 'Sir' Knightwood. He expressed the pain of missing figures like Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala and revealed his plans to recreate the Nandi award ceremony.

When asked about his son Naveen's career, Dr Naresh VK emphasized Naveen's independent entry into the industry and his potential as a director, writer, and editor. Regarding future roles, he expressed interest in new and challenging characters and emphasized his dedication to the film industry.

Dr Naresh VK also discussed his studio, Vijaya Krishna Green Studios, undergoing modernization and shared his thoughts on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's collaboration, anticipating it would elevate the Telugu film industry. He concluded by mentioning some of his top films, including ‘Naalugu Sthambalu,' 'Srivariki Premalekha,' 'Chitram Bhalare Vichitram,' 'Jambalakidi Pamba,' 'Police Bharya,' and recent successes in his second innings like 'Guntur Talkies,' 'Samajavaragamana,' 'Malli Pelli’,' and 'Intinti Ramayanam.'