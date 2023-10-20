Naresh speaks high about ‘Martin Luther King’

“Martin Luther King,” the joint production of YNOT Studios, Reliance Entertainment and Mahayana Motion Pictures, directed by Puja Kolluru, is set to arrive in theatres on October 27. Starring Sampoornesh Babu in the lead, the film features VK Naresh, Sharanya Pradeep among others in key roles.

Venkatesh Maha, who directed two critically acclaimed films, “C/O Kancharapalem,” “Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya,” is the creative producer of the project. He has additionally written the screenplay, dialogues and also played a pivotal character in the film.

The film’s cast and crew embarked on a tour of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, offering early premieres in cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Nellore, Kurnool and Warangal. The enthusiastic reception and reactions from these premieres have been truly remarkable. Ahead of its release, senior actor Naresh VK speaks about his experiences working for the film. Let’s have a look into it.

What is Martin Luther King all about?

My journey with Venkatesh Maha started with ‘Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.’ The current phase of Telugu cinema belongs to the young generation of filmmakers, and that's the reason why I am here. ‘Martin Luther King’ is an absolute entertainer with a bullet-like message in it. Generally, it is rare we find a movie that has a message and also entertainment.

How is the experience of premiers which are being held?

It is really tremendous. I watched with a packed house in Warangal, ladies including all age groups and children watched the show. There were claps, cheers, and roars everywhere throughout the runtime. That was the response we got for ‘Martin Luther King.’

Tell us about the beauty of the film.

The beauty of the script is that it has so many newcomers working for it. Workshops have been conducted with all the 60 artistes of the film. The new-age cinema has broken the rules of moviemaking. There is no set formula that you can say would work. ‘Martin Luther King’ is an absolute entertainer and every character offers a unique flavour. The music scored by Smaran Sai is another added highlight of the film. The story is told with thematic songs and background score and you would hear the voice of Martin Luther King's voice as the reference to one of the scenes. It's a rare film.

It's a remake of Tamil language film ‘Mandela.’ Have you watched the original before?

More than saying it as a remake, it is inspired by the events that happened in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Of course, it has the basis of the original work. However, the political atmosphere of the Telugu States is entirely different from other regions. It is a fresh film. I think the youth will get more attracted to the film during this election time.