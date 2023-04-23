Naresh’s ‘Ugram’ trailer promises more action in the movie

Allari Naresh, who gave a strong comeback with "Naandhi," has once again joined hands with its director Vijay Kanakamedala for the film "Ugram." The intense action drama's teaser and the songs have amused the cinephiles. Now the team released the theatrical trailer. Allari Naresh, as Shiva Kumar, is a no-nonsense cop who takes up the missing cases and assures the victims' families of justice. But shockingly Shiva Kumar's wife and daughter also go missing. Shiva Kumar has to go through a lot of hurdles to crack the case. It is also said that Shiva Kumar's health condition got affected, and we see the actor in a different avatar at the end of the trailer. Where are the missing people? What actually happened to them? What made the health condition of Shiva Kumar get worsen? Did the cop manage to solve the mystery behind the missing cases? The movie will have the answers. "Ugram" looks to be more on the investigative side. The trailer is intriguing, and it looks like there will also be a lot of action in the movie, going by the trailer. Naresh is fantastic in an intense avatar, and Sricharan's background score looks effective.



The production values look good too. "Ugram" movie is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. Mirnaa played the female lead. Abburi Ravi penned the dialogues while Toom Venkat provided the story.

"Ugram" will be out in cinemas on May 5, 2023.