'Nari' Movie Poster Launched by Minister Sithaakka

The upcoming movie Nari, directed by Surya Vantipalli, is all set to hit theatres on December 25. The film focuses on the importance of respecting women and supporting their growth in all fields. Telangana’s Women and Child Welfare Minister, Sithaakka, launched the movie’s title poster and glimpses.

The film stars Aamani, Vikas Vasishta, Mounika Reddy, Pragathi, Kedar Shankar, and Pramodhini in key roles. Produced by Smt. Sasi Vantipalli, Nari carries a strong message about empowering women and addressing gender discrimination.

Speaking at the event, Minister Sithaakka said, “Women are progressing in many fields, but discrimination still exists. We must support and respect them. I congratulate the team of Nari for creating a meaningful film and wish them success.”

Director Surya Vantipalli shared, “A recent viral video of a schoolgirl inspired a key scene in Nari. This film is about how we should treat and support women. I hope everyone watches it with their families.”