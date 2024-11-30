Live
- Need more neurologists, must leverage telemedicine to tackle stroke burden in India: Health Ministry
- Kejriwal faces ‘water attack’ during padyatra
- Puttur MLA’s Plan to Demolish Women's Police Station Draws Public Backlash
- Transformative Growth in Aija Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society: Transfers, Promotions, and New Initiatives.
- Punjab CM inaugurates subdivisional complex constructed in record time
- The aim is to win Olympic gold to keep the family legacy going and get married, says Hardik Singh
- Italian vessel’s visit a moment of celebration in two nation’s ties: Sarbananda Sonowal
- Five killed, 20 injured as bus falls into river near Bengal-Sikkim border
- No amount of thanks are enough, Priyanka tells Wayanad's people on first post-victory visit (Lead)
- EPFO Board okays redemption policy for ETFs to boost earnings for members
Just In
'Nari' Movie Poster Launched by Minister Sithaakka
The upcoming movie Nari, directed by Surya Vantipalli, is all set to hit theatres on December 25.
The upcoming movie Nari, directed by Surya Vantipalli, is all set to hit theatres on December 25. The film focuses on the importance of respecting women and supporting their growth in all fields. Telangana’s Women and Child Welfare Minister, Sithaakka, launched the movie’s title poster and glimpses.
The film stars Aamani, Vikas Vasishta, Mounika Reddy, Pragathi, Kedar Shankar, and Pramodhini in key roles. Produced by Smt. Sasi Vantipalli, Nari carries a strong message about empowering women and addressing gender discrimination.
Speaking at the event, Minister Sithaakka said, “Women are progressing in many fields, but discrimination still exists. We must support and respect them. I congratulate the team of Nari for creating a meaningful film and wish them success.”
Director Surya Vantipalli shared, “A recent viral video of a schoolgirl inspired a key scene in Nari. This film is about how we should treat and support women. I hope everyone watches it with their families.”